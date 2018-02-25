Andrew Porter insists Ireland's desire to atone for last season's defeat to Scotland will quell any Grand Slam talk.

Ireland dismissed Wales 37-27 in Dublin on Saturday for their third straight win in this year's NatWest 6 Nations.

Victories over Scotland in Dublin and England at Twickenham would seal Ireland's first Grand Slam in nine years - but front-rower Porter believes Joe Schmidt's men will easily avoid any such thoughts.

Scotland toppled Ireland 27-22 in the first round of last year's competition, with head coach Schmidt later bemoaning the team bus arriving 15 minutes late to Murrayfield.

Porter admitted the lingering frustrations around that loss will prove Ireland's biggest motivation heading into hosting Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on March 10.

"We owe them one from last year," he said. "So we have to make these home games count, especially this one coming up.

"We'll take our learnings from this Wales game and start to focus on that.

"We can't be looking ahead to a Grand Slam, but that's obviously the ultimate goal. We'll have to take the game as it comes.

"And it won't be too difficult to put any other thoughts aside when we look back on last year's defeat to Scotland."

Scotland's 25-13 triumph over England in Edinburgh on Saturday evening has put paid to any chance of a Grand Slam decider between Ireland and Eddie Jones' men in London on St Patrick's Day.

Ireland can still set up a possible title battle with the English and move a step closer to the Grand Slam themselves, however, by seeing off Scotland in their next Six Nations clash.

Tadhg Furlong missed the Wales clash

Leinster prop Porter has only made the switch from loosehead to tighthead prop in the last two years, but has quickly excelled in his new task.

The 22-year-old performed impressively on his full Six Nations debut against Wales, stepping in for Lions star Tadhg Furlong, who was missing with hamstring trouble.

"There were a lot of doubts at the very beginning," said Porter, of his switch from loosehead to tighthead. "But it's a bit clearer now, so I'm happy with that.

"It's been a bit up and down from the very beginning. The more games we're getting, the more experience we get, especially getting my first start here.

"Even with Leinster, just getting more and more minutes is helping me with my development.

"That was a very physical game, but we knew what was coming from the Welsh and it's great we got the win and the bonus point.

"Obviously it's big boots to fill coming in for Tadhg Furlong but the coaches and players have given me confidence throughout the last few weeks. I thought I went all right and I'll hope to build on that for the next game."

Scotland's match-winner Huw Jones has called for a improvement in away form if they are to mount a serious bid for the title.

A gripping 25-13 win over England saw Scotland lift the Calcutta Cup for the first time in a decade but more importantly kept them alive in this year's tournament.

A lot was expected of Scotland in the lead-up to the Six Nations, with many tipping them as potential dark horses before an opening-round defeat in Wales tempered the optimism that had been around the camp following a superb autumn.

They showed character to come back and beat France at BT Murrayfield, and backed that up against England thanks to two tries from the in-form Jones, whose record in a Scotland shirt is now an impressive 10 tries in 14 games.

However, they face a daunting trip to play Ireland in Dublin in two weeks when they have to win to maintain their outside hope of lifting the title.

"This game is obviously a massive confidence booster," Jones said. "We're under no illusions, we've got a really tough away game.

"We've turned Murrayfield into a bit of a fortress now. I think in our last nine games we've lost one and that was a real close one (against New Zealand).

"If we're going to become a really great team we're going to have to start winning away, which we haven't really done for a while.

"That next game is a massive test and that's what we're thinking about now."

He said: "A lot of people will say England maybe didn't have their best game and if Ireland have their best game it will be a much tougher game.

"They'll have the home crowd, they'll have the sort of lift that we got today from our supporters.

"Going over there, whatever we did today we'll have to up that performance."