Injuries have contributed to Joe Schmidt’s selection ahead of Saturday’s NatWest Six Nations clash against Wales, with five changes in personnel from the victory over Italy last time out.

Lions pair Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson resumed training this week following hamstring issues, but have not been deemed match fit with Schmidt drafting Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, James Ryan and CJ Stander and Chris Farrell into the starting XV (kick-off 2.15pm).

Porter will come in for his first Six Nations start after Furlong’s participation in training earlier this week was hampered by injury.

The 22-year-old gets the nod over John Ryan, who featured in every game of the Championship last year off the bench, and was introduced in the second half against France on the opening weekend.

Only captain Rory Best remains in place in the frontrow, with the rotation policy at loosehead continuing. After alternating for the first two games, Cian Healy is handed the number one jersey with Jack McGrath among the replacements.

Similar to Furlong, Ulster lock Henderson was carrying a hamstring issue from the Italian game and was curtailed in training earlier this week despite reports that he, along with the Leinster prop, were "hitting their markers" in the race to be fit.

Schmidt said: "Ian was very close.He should be fine for next game

"Tadhg is close as well. We thought on Tuesday that he would make it. Progress stalled a little bit so we said we shouldn't chase it."

21-year-old Ryan comes in to replace the Ulster man to win just his fifth cap, where he will partner Devin Toner. It means Schmidt has selected a different second row pairing in each of the three games thus far.

As expected CJ Stander comes back in at number 8 after sitting out the Italian game. Jack Conan, who was forced off at half-time with a shoulder injury, fends off competition from Jordi Murphy for a place on the bench.

Stander will pack down with Peter O’Mahony and Dan Leavy, with the Leinster man making his third start in an Ireland jersey.

Henshaw’s shoulder injury has allowed Munster centre Farrell another chance to impress at 13. The 24-year-old made his bow against Fiji last November, while his second cap a week later was alongside Bundee Aki in midfield, who is again named at inside centre.

It is as you were in the back three with Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale remaining in place, with Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray the half-back pairing.

With McGrath and Conan dropping to the the bench, and John Ryan called up as backup at tighhead, the only other change on the replacements bench sees the versatile Fergus McFadden replace Jordan Larmour in the number 23 jersey.

Ireland team: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Andrew Porter; James Ryan, Devin Toner; Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Jack McGrath, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden.

Follow Ireland v Wales on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.