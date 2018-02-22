Andrew Porter and James Ryan look set to come into the Ireland team to face Wales on Saturday with injury concerns over Lions pair Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson proving insurmountable.

Various media reports indicate that head coach Joe Schmidt will make five changes in personnel to his starting XV.

Chris Farrell is expected to come in for Robbie Henshaw at outside centre after the Leinster man’s injury against the Azzurri, while CJ Stander resumes Test duties at the base of the scrum, with Jack Conan among the replacements.

Both Furlong and Henderson were in training this week, with defence coach Andy Farrell giving a positive update on their respective fitness battles.

Crucially however, neither was in full training by Tuesday, something Schmidt puts great stock in for Test week.

Porter was eye-catching upon his early arrival for Furlong against the Italians, and holds off competition from John Ryan at tighthead, with the Munster man on the bench.

Only captain Rory Best remains in the frontrow with the continued rotation policy at loosehead seeing Cian Healy come in for provincial team-mate Jack McGrath.

In the second row, Ryan comes in for his second start of the competition to partner Devin Toner in the second row.

Farrell is the only expected change in the backline with a back three of Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale.

Bundee Aki partners Farrell in midfield with Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray again the half-back combination.

Ryan will pack down with Devin Toner in the lock positions, Stander joins Peter O’Mahony and Dan Leavy in the backrow.

Elsewhere on the replacements bench, the versatile Fergus McFadden is tipped to get the nod over Jordan Larmour for the number 23 jersey.

Schmidt will name his team at 1.45pm.

Possible Ireland team: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Andrew Porter; James Ryan, Devin Toner; Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Jack McGrath, John Ryan, Quin Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden.

