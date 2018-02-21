There has been little to choose between the teams in recent years and few expect more than a score to decide the outcome at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

But what does the strongest combination team look like? Who gets the nod between Keith Earls and Liam Williams? Who loses out at full-back between Rob Kearney and Leigh Halfpenny? What is the make-up of the second row?

These are just some of the questions facing you in our poll. Go ahead and pick your dream team.

Follow Ireland v Wales on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.