France coach Jacques Brunel has changed a third of his team as Les Bleus seek their first win of the NatWest Six Nations when they welcome Italy to the Stade Vélodrome on Friday night.

Brunel has kept faith in scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud and out-half Lionel Beauxis after the 32-26 defeat by Scotland, but added fresh blood to the outside backs for the game in Marseille.

Winger Remy Grosso replaces the disappointing Virimi Vakatawa and Benjamin Fall comes in for Teddy Thomas, France's only try scorer in the championship who was left out of the squad after several players were sanctioned for going out late in Edinburgh 10 days ago.

Mathieu Bastareaud is named at centre in place of Remi Lamerat and Hugo Bonneval replaces Geoffrey Palis at fullback.

The final change comes in the pack where Paul Gabrillagues gets the nod in the second row in place of Arthur Iturria.

France and Italy lost their first two matches in the tournament, the Azzurri conceding 102 points in defeats by England and Ireland.

France team v Italy: Hugo Bonneval; Benjamin Fall, Mathieu Bastareaud, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Remy Grosso; Lionel Beauxis, Maxime Machenaud; Marco Tauleigne, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret; Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues; Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: Adrien Pelissie, Dany Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Romain Taofifenua, Kelian Galletier, Baptiste Couilloud, Francois Trinh-Duc, Gael Fickou