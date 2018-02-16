Andrew Conway has signed a new two-year contract with Munster that will see the utility back remain at the province until at least 2020.

Conway is currently working his way back to full fitness and is hopeful of being available for Ireland selection after missing the opening two rounds of the Six Nations campaign with a knee injury.

The former Leinster player has been one of Munster’s most consistent performers over the past 18 months and was rewarded with his first international cap against England last March, and has added five further Test appearances in the past 12 months.

The 26-year-old made his provincial debut against Zebre in September 2013 and is drawing closer to the century mark after making 91 appearances for Johann van Graan's side. With 28 tries to his name, he finished last year’s campaign as the province’s leading try scorer of the season with 11 tries.

Stephen Fitzgerald has also penned a new deal, with the 22-year-old extending his development contract for a further year.

The fullback/winger is a graduate of the Munster Academy has made three appearance since scoring one on his debut against Ospreys in September 2015.