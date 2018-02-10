Two from two but a very different game to the cliffhanger in Paris on the opening weekend. Ireland had the bonus point wrapped up before half-time against Italy on their way to a 56-19 win.

Here we run the rule over the 23 on a day when the whole matchday squad got a chance to shine.

Rob Kearney 7/10

Solid shift from the veteran full-back, who held his shape well and was an unwelcome Romain Poite intervention away from crossing the try line for the first time in 12 Tests.

Keith Earls 8/10

A fine effort from a man bang in form and cutting some seriously dangerous lines. The crowd comes alive now whenever the Munster man receives possession and his determined chase-back in the second half showed his worth defensively.

Robbie Henshaw 8/10

Caused Italy untold problems until injury cut short his day in a fine showing. The Leinster centre's relationship with Bundee Aki was being rekindled just as he injured himself in the process of scoring his second try. If the prognosis is as bad as expected, he will be a real loss for rest of the Championship.

Bundee Aki scored his first Irish try

Bundee Aki 7/10

Physical as ever and a big handful in midfield, but his hand speed must improve for Ireland to stretch the best teams. While he got his first try, he looked more out of sync with the defence than Joe Schmidt might like.

Jacob Stockdale 7/10

Bagged two tries in the second half, the first a great team effort and the second a score that displayed his scorching speed. Six tries in six Tests is a record to keep all future opponents on their toes.

Sexton enjoyed a stress-free afternoon after last weekend

Johnny Sexton 8/10

Another masterful steering by Ireland's linchpin fly-half and it was noteworthy how Ireland's scoring rate slowed after his removal. Undoubtedly Schmidt's key man.

Conor Murray 9/10

Makes the side tick, and makes it look so easy, he simply churns out top-drawer showings. His combinations with Sexton will be vital to unlocking better teams.

Jack McGrath 8/10

Powerful scrummaging and some big turnovers. The Leinster prop made a last-ditch first-half tackle that displayed the athleticism which makes choosing between himself and Cian Healy a delightful problem for Schmidt.

Rory Best 7/10

Another hard-nosed shift from Ireland's gritty skipper. The lineout continues to purr and the low penalty count will please Ireland's on-field leader.

Tadhg Furlong 5/10

Injury robbed the Lions prop of any meaningful impact but the word is that the Wexford native has only suffered a soft tissue problem and should be fit for visit of the Welsh.

Iain Henderson 6/10

Withdrawn at half-time but showed some nice touches in the first half. Schmidt will be happy to mind him with bigger, more physical opponents on the horizon.

Devin Toner tackles Sergio Parisse

Devin Toner 7/10

Ran the lineout well enough but a few spilled balls in contact should see James Ryan return to the engine room in a fortnight's time.

Peter O'Mahony 7/10

Always gets his hands dirty with the unseen dog-work that sets him apart from the rest. A leader on the field and as dogged a defender as Ireland have seen for quite some time.

Dan Leavy 7/10

Put himself about well enough on his full Six Nations debut without quite reaching the heights of his showing in Paris last weekend

Jack Conan 7/10

Sumptuous step off the touchline and soft hands for Murray's try, a good shift but impossible to not see CJ Stander returning for Wales game.

Andrew Porter got about the park

Replacements:

Andrew Porter (7/10) replaced Tadhg Furlong after just three minutes and coped admirably, Quinn Roux (6/10) will argue with Rory Best over credit for that pushover try, CJ Stander (7.5/10) brought his typical level of aggression and ball-carrying off the bench, Joey Carbery (6.5/10) was impressive from the tee but may still need match practice, Kieran Marmion (6/10) kept things ticking over, Sean Cronin (6.5/10) and Cian Healy (6.5/10) are incredible impact subs to have, but Jordan Larmour (5/0) will only learn from a defensive error in run-up to Italian try.