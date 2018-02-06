Peter O'Mahony believes Conor O'Shea has shaped a "more complete" Italy than Ireland have squared up to before and warned of the dangers of a Paris hangover in Dublin this Saturday.

The Azzurri come to town seven days after Johnny Sexton booted himself to the top of every Irish man, woman and child's Valentine's-card list with a dramatic, game-swinging drop goal.

It sparked wild celebrations on the field as the French were denied a result few expected them to pull off.

Teddy Thomas's scorching try so nearly gave the hosts victory, but Ireland went to the well in an exhausting final 41 phases before their outhalf did his thing.

Relief abounded following a flawed performance, and O'Mahony refused to get too hung up on errors in the run-up to the first of three games on the bounce at the Aviva Stadium.

"There was a lot of positive stuff," he told RTÉ Sport. "We got ourselves into good positions. In the French 22 we had a lot of possession but we coughed up the ball on two or three important occasions. That's the part we're going to go back and look at but over 80 minutes we played a lot of good rugby in difficult conditions.

"They're easy fixes if you don't do them properly; things we've shown we're capable of doing, we've got to go and do them.

"We were delighted to get out of there with a win. We'd be disappointed with some aspects of it, but many of the aspects over the game we were happy with."

Plenty of Ireland supporters toasted a famous victory at the Stade de France but, for the team, there was no time for backslapping.

The thick-and-fast fixture list demands total focus, and though Ireland hammered the Italians in Rome last year, absolutely nothing can be taken for granted.

"The downside of professionalism I guess is you just get on with it and get to the next one," added O'Mahony.

"We've a massive challenge this week. We can't be hanging around dwelling on what happened. We've got to turn the page.

"(Bonus points) are not something we ever talk about. We're very performance orientated and mechanical the way we go about things. That just doesn't come into our factors.

"(Italy have) guys like (Sergio) Parisse and (Alessandro) Zanni up front who have a lot of experience, tough operators. They've some younger guys mixed in... and they've found good balance. You saw it for the first 60 minutes (against England).

"Conor (O'Shea) is obviously driving their youth through. They're certainly a more complete team than they have been before."