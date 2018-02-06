Joey Carbery had been warming up on the touchline, preparing to replace Johnny Sexton as the clock ticked down in Paris.

Ireland were facing what would have been a hugely deflating defeat to France, after Teddy Thomas weaved his way to a terrific home try.

Carbery broke his arm in the Autumn International against Fiji back in November but such is Joe Schmidt's faith in the 22-year-old, he had no hesitation in naming him in his panel for last Saturday's Six Nations opener, and was ready to throw him into the fray.

Sexton had cramped up, but he shook it off and made it be known he was okay to play on as the seconds ebbed away.

And then...

"You know Johnny can always pull a bit of magic out of the hat," Carbery said at Carton House on Tuesday.

"I was just told to keep warm, and obviously it panned out pretty well. I was ready to go.

"It's huge because in the back of your mind always is that bit of pressure. One mistake and it could be over.

"Greasy ball, bit of wind as well, it was an incredible kick.

"It was great to see the whole reaction after it, everybody jumping on him. It shows the character in the team. It's exciting."

"If you're competing with the best then you obviously have to do better yourself"

Exciting but exhausting.

Ireland went through an epic 41 phases before Sexton executed that marvellous drop goal to steal victory.

In what was overall a patchy team performance, it was an outstanding display of focus and mental toughness, a masterclass in game management from Sexton.

He's known to place huge demands on himself and those around him, but Carbery stressed the importance of embracing that attitude, and using it to improve himself - and his rival for the No 10 shirt.

"If you're competing with the best then you obviously have to do better yourself. He's making me better and I know me being better will make him better as well.

"Watching the last five minutes (at the Stade de France), if I can take half of what he did there and put it into my game then I'll be improved.

"He just wants perfection, and that makes everybody play better. He does give me advice, especially when it comes down to kicking. He's a great person to have. I know I can always go to him if I have a question and he'll give me an honest answer."

The versatile Carbery - who revealed he's been training "pretty much at 10, I've been jumping in at 15 a little bit.... but it's been for the majority at 10" - can expect to be called upon to shoulder some of the out-half responsibility this week, if only off the bench.

Rustiness, he insists, is not an issue.

"Game time you can't really recreate but our training is as close as you can get to it," he said.

"If Joe picks me... you've got to trust his faith. He's the man who knows. I feel like I'd be ready.

"Italy really challenged at the weekend. I don't think any game is going to be easy. We're concentrating on ourselves."

In Carbery's absence, another Leinster young gun has caught the public imagination.

Jordan Larmour's rise has electrified Leinster, and his team-mate is hoping to see him in green sooner rather than later.

"It's great to see him tear it up. It's great to have him in here as well, I get on really well with him. He always brings bit of energy and spar to training.

"Players are feeding off each other. Young guys like Jordan coming through help as well. I reckon he's got the mental strength. He's obviously got the ability; he'd be very good at whatever level he plays at."

