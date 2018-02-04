France were braced for Ireland’s aerial threat at the Stade de France, but were left to rue their poor discipline according to a number of the players afterwards.

Jacque Brunel’s tenure as Les Bleus head coach looked to be heading for victory until Johnny Sexton struck with the final play of the goal with a drop goal to seal a 15-13 victory in Paris.

Speaking to the French newspaper L’Équipe post-match, debutant Geoffrey Palis praised the French defensive effort at the death as Ireland went through 41 phases before striking from distance.

"They had this ability to keep the ball but they were pissed off because they were advancing [slowly] with each impact." he said.

"He [Sexton] tries a drop goal of 50 meters because he cannot approach more than that. Unfortunately, he succeeded."

Centre Rémi Lamerat admitted it was a "cruel" finish from a French perspective, but refused to agree with the notion that Joe Schmidt’s side undeservedly snatched the spoils.

"We cannot say that they stole their victory, far from it," he said.

"We have seen all the experience, the mastery of this nation that is Ireland; one last play and no error....that’s what separates us from the big nations today."

Team captain Guilhem Guirado, who made an incredible 28 tackles before departing the scene, was also fulsome in his praise for the victors.

"We have seen the collective mastery of the Irish," he said.

Full-back Palis insisted that French ill-discipline was the root of their downfall, with the 10-6 penalty count in Ireland’s favour crucial in the outcome.

"The Irish have not done anything exceptional... I do not think they were superior to us," he said.

One player who repeatedly got on the wrong side of referee Nigel Owens was lock Sebastien Vahaamahina. Two of Sexton’s successful penalties came as a result of the Clermont Auverngne lock’s interventions as he conceded three on the night.

"I committed two fouls, no more," he protested. "I did not adapt to the referee. I had the desire, and it took over. I did not control anything and that's it. I need to learn how to manage my commitment."

Teddy Thomas’ try in the 71st minute, the only five-pointer on a cagey night, looked like it would send the French on their way and the Racing 92 winger says that while it was a difficult result to accept, the Irish gameplan was exactly what they had prepared for.

"We knew that the Irish game was made of high balls," he said. "Conor Murray does that very well. Unfortunately, we often lost these air duels."

Thomas is a former club team-mate of Sexton of his time in France and said the out-half reinforced the idea that the Leinster man has few peers in the pivotal position.

"He’s one of the best ten in the world. He is in good shape and he demonstrated it

"He is someone I respect. We get on very well [at Racing 92]. I'm not happy it happened to us but it's good for him."