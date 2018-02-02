For Jonathan Sexton it's very much a case of stepping into the unknown for Ireland when they take on France in Saturday's Natwest Six Nations clash at the Stade de France.

After an indifferent Autumn Series, the French sacked head coach Guy Novès, replacing him with former Italy coach Jacques Brunel. The latter has only had around 10 days to work his with his new charges, further adding to the view that Les Bleus are in a state of disarray.

Brunel has gone for a relatively inexperienced side for Saturday's encounter. Included in the XV is the highly regarded youngster Matthieu Jalibert at out-half, while Geoffrey Palis starts at full-back. Both players are getting their first caps.

Much of talk during the week is that this is Ireland's game to lose. It's an assertion that Sexton is not paying much heed to as he's unsure as to what exactly France will bring to the table.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "Look, the French are incredible athletes and we have to be ready for them. We don't know what they are going to throw at us. Whatever team France play next (Scotland) will have an advantage; they'll be able to look and see what moves they play and what style of rugby they'll play.

"Even if France picked the same teams they picked in November, with the new coaching staff, we still wouldn't have an insight to how they'll set up at kick-off.

"We have to prepare for all eventualities. It's up to us make decisions on the day and to be ready to see different pictures in front of us."

Not surprisingly, Sexton is enphasising the importance of a win in Paris before a trio of home games.

"You win, it gives you momentum and then you're at home in the Aviva for three games on the bounce," he added.

"It's a huge game, you just got to try and focus on your performance and putting your energy into what matters. If we can't do that and get all the small bits rights, then the result will look after itself."

