Roll up, roll up, join the chorus of pundits, writers and experts talking down this French outfit.

Take the ex-Ireland internationals who say this is the worst France side they’ve ever seen, cite the former managers who can’t recall encountering such a poorly prepared side in all their days.

The condemnation is so universal one wouldn’t be surprised to leaf through The Beano and find a damning appraisal of Les Bleus 2018 by Gnasher.

Everyone is agreed, this is Ireland’s game to lose.

The thing is, they’re all right.

Ireland are firm favourites to claim a win in their opening NatWest Six Nations game tomorrow and there’s good reason for this unusual tag.

The French are on a seven-game winless streak and got rid of coach Guy Noves just six weeks ago.

Jacques Brunel wants to start with a bang

In comes former Perpignan and Italy coach Jacques Brunel, tasked with returning some dignity to France, last seen escaping with a draw against Japan in Paris thanks to a late missed kick by Yu Tamura.

Stalwarts Wesley Fofana, Brice Dulin, Alivereti Raka, Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez are all out injured. Mathieu Bastareud is suspended.

Off the field it’s little better. The French Federation headquarters were raided last week and the home of president Bernard Laporte searched.

The absence of Lopez has thrust Matthieu Jalibert, just turned 19, into the fray. The Bordeaux playmaker has 15 senior appearances to his name. He’s one for the future.

"It’s great for them to back him and let him play now," says CJ Stander, the back row, who is one of those tasked with shutting him down.

"He’s an exciting player and brings a lot when he plays for his club. I’m looking forward to playing against him."

It’s not that Ireland just have to turn up, it’s that there is no reason to suspect that Schmidt doesn’t have the tools to deal with this game.

Joe Schmidt is keeping his feet on the gorund

The New Zealander, never one to pass up an opportunity to list off the virtues of each opposition player, put a positive spin on the fact that they’ll encounter a somewhat unknown entity.

"It is more difficult but it has allowed us to focus more on ourselves," he said.

"With it being the first game it’s not a bad thing to focus on what we can deliver."

Two years ago Ireland were favoured coming into the fixture. However, the visitors shipped heavy knocks in the first half and were hanging on by the time France scored the only try of the game for a 10-9 win.

France’s game plan must involved limiting Johnny Sexton’s influence, how they go about that is another matter.

Brunel, who also gives a first cap to full-back Geoffrey Palis of Castres, said: "We are not favourites, we know, but I hope we have built a state of mind to be combative".

This time Schmidt is hopeful that "combative" doesn’t mean the French will resort to any dirty tactics, and is placing faith in match referee Nigel Owens to rule where Jaco Peyper refused to do so two years ago.

"We would hope that with the experience of the referee we have got it won’t even enter in to the fray," he said.

So while Brunel leads a raggle taggle bunch into the Stade de France, Schmidt’s side looks settled.

The inclusion of James Ryan, in for Devin Toner, and Jacob Stockdale, retaining his place from the Argentina game where he scored two tries, both winning their fifth caps, shows that Schmidt is slowly building towards the World Cup while confident enough that the two 21-year-olds are up for the challenge that France away presents.

Jacob Stockdale (L) and James Ryan

"He could be the new Paul O’Connell," Bernard Jackman said of Ryan on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

In Thursday’s press conference, the ex-Leinster coach again reiterated his belief that he doesn’t have to sacrifice a Six Nations campaign to build for 2019, believing the two goals are not mutually exclusive.

Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw will look after the Ulster man, while Bundee Aki, also a first-timer in the Six Nations, will slot into position beside his former Connacht team-mate in the centre.

With a good possibility of rain for the game, Conor Murray’s boot will come into play.No better man.

The Ireland pack is also filled with ball-carriers with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, a European player of the year candidate, in fine form.

Josh van der Flier’s stunning tackle count, 34, against Connacht looks to have edged him ahead of Dan Leavy, while Stander and Peter O’Mahony provide the needed experience in the back row.

Jordan Larmour was considered but Schmidt said that his time will come against Italy next week, while Andrew Conway (inflamed knee) will miss that game.

Despite holding all the cards Schmidt would snap your hand off for a one-point win here.

After that Ireland have the comfort of three homes games.

First up is Conor O’Shea’s Italy, who once again are wooden spoon favourites.

Their execution of The Fox against England may be a standout memory from 2017 but the stats show that they shipped an average of 40 points per game last season.

Ian McKinley's remarkable journey continues with Italy

The inclusion for former Leinster back Ian McKinley adds to the Irish angle but the Azzurri, despite the continued excellence of Sergio Parrisse, should be cannon fodder for Ireland.

Larmour and other fringe men will get game time and the A team will have three full weeks to get set for the visit of Wales.

Warren Gatland’s side are missing a host of star names, including Sam Warburton, Taulepe Faletau, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies and Rhys Priestland and Dan Biggar (until after the Dublin game).

The Scarlets are into the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup and Wales, fifth last year, will draw most of their team from that squad. That’s some cause for hope but it would be a big upset if they could turn over Ireland at the Aviva.

The unlucky Stuart Hogg is back and in form and Scotland’s fate lie with the back-to-back Six Nations player of the year.Again, they are shorn of a host of probable starters with as many as six of their front row options out injured.

Gregor Townsend will want to keep the ball moving and avoid getting into a forwards battle with Wales on the opening day.

Ireland, forewarned by last year’s shock defeat, will have extra incentive to kill this game early.

Jack Nowell puts in the hard yards during England training

England, who Ireland visit in the final round of matches on St Patrick’s Day, are missing 15 players through injury, foremost among these is Billy Vunipola, the Saracens man out with a broken arm. His back-up Nathan Hughes also misses out but if any team can absorb losses like this it’s the 2016 and 2017 champions.

Eddie Jones has called in the "apprentices" and shamelessly proclaims this tournament is about building for Japan. They could still win it.

All going to plan, the March 17 fixture will be a Grand Slam decider. England will be favourites to win that game and Ireland’s hopes lie in having Furlong, Murray and Sexton in harness.

But first this: France in Paris. Allez.

Follow our live blog of France v Ireland (4.45pm kick-off) on RTÉ Online and the RTÉ News Now App, or listen to commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport.