Megan Williams will earn her first cap for Ireland after head coach Adam Griggs named a new-look Ireland Women’s team for their Six Nations opener against France.

RTÉ Sport will have live coverage of the game on Friday night at Stade Ernest Wallon (kick-off 8pm) and Griggs has made a number of personnel changes.

Williams, who has been previously capped at 7s, has been named on the wing while the uncapped Laura Feely is named on the bench.

Kim Flood is at full-back with Alison Miller joining Williams on the wing. Claire McLaughlin and Sene Naoupu make up the centre partnership while Niamh Briggs is at out-half and Ailsa Hughes named scrum-half.

In the forwards, Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Fiona Reidy make up the front row with Ciara Cooney and Orla Fitzsimons named in the second row. Anna Caplice and Claire Molloy will join Captain Ciara Griffin to complete the pack.

Here's the Ireland Women's team to play France in the first match of the @Womens6Nations #BRINGIT pic.twitter.com/SGqFyOjU88 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 31, 2018

"The opening game of this tournament is always going to be a challenge and France in front of their home crowd is immense," Griggs said.

"However, the squad have had good preparation over the last two weeks and are excited and focused on the challenge at hand to start our campaign off with a positive performance."

Ireland team v France: Kim Flood; Megan Williams, Claire McLaughlin, Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller, Niamh Briggs, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Fiona Reidy; Ciara Cooney, Orla Fitzsimons; Anna Caplice, Claire Molloy, Ciara Griffin (captain).

Replacements: Leah Lyons, Laura Feely, Ciara O'Connor, Nichola Fryday, Paula Fitzpatrick, Mary Healy, Nikki Caughey, Mairead Coyne.

Watch live coverage of France v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on Friday evening from 7.30pm on RTÉ 2