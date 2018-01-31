Head coach Noel McNamara has named the Ireland U20s side to take on France in the opening fixture of the U20 Six Nations this Friday in Bordeaux (kick-off 8pm).

Nine players will make their debut at the Stade Chaban Delmas and the game will be shown live on RTÉ Two from 7.30pm.

Jordan Duggan, Ronan Kelleher and Jack Aungier will form the frontrow, with Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne selected in the second row.

Ulster pair Matthew Dalton and Aaron Hall are joined by Munster’s Jack O’Sullivan in the back row.

Scrum-half Jonny Stewart will partner out-half Harry Byrne, with David McCarthy and captain Tommy O’Brien lining out in the centres.

Michael Silvester is at full-back, and James McCarthy and Peter Sullivan are on the wings.

"We’ve had a good build up over the past few months, and it’s an exciting time for the players as well as the coaching team," McNamara said ahead of the opening fixture.

"France is never an easy place to go to play, and we’re expecting a large and noisy crowd at the game, but it’s a good challenge for the players everyone involved is looking forward to getting the campaign underway on Friday night."

Ireland team v France: Michael Silvester; Peter Sullivan, David McCarthy, Tommy O’Brien, James McCarthy; Harry Byrne, Jonny Stewart; Jordan Duggan, Ronan Kelleher, Jack Aungier; Cormac Daly, Jack Dunne; Matthew Dalton, Aaron Hall, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James French, Tom O’Toole, Ronan Coffey, Sean Masterson, Hugh O’Sullivan, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan.

Follow our live blog of France v Ireland (4.45pm kick-off) on RTÉ Online and the RTÉ News Now App, or listen to commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport.