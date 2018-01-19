Matt Healy returns to the starting team for Connacht’s final pool game of the Challenge Cup at home to Oyonnax on Saturday (kick off 2:30pm) in what will be his 100th appearance for the province.

Healy has scored eight tries this season and will join Niyi Adeolokun and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran in the back three.

Eoin Griffin and Bundee Aki will form the midfield partnership, with Kieran Marmion and Craig Ronaldson taking the half-back slots.

The only other change to the team is in the pack, where flanker Naulia Dawai is named in the backrow alongside Eoghan Masterson and captain John Muldoon.

Having secured a home quarter-final spot with the draw against Worcester last time out, a win over Oyonnax will ensure that a home berth in the last eight.

Connacht team: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Craig Ronaldson, Kieran Marmion; Peter McCabe, Dave Heffernan, Conor Carey; Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux; Eoghan Masterson, Naulia Dawai, John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Coulson, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, James Connolly, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Cian Kelleher.

Oyonnax team: Axel Muller; Daniel Ikpefan, Ulupano Seuteni, Roimata Hansell-Pune, Tim Giresse, Anthony Fuertes, James Hall; Khatchik Vartanov, Quentin MacDonald, Thomas Laclayat, Geoffrey Fabbri, Simon Christian Njewel; Curtis Browning, Bilel Taieb (captain), Thibault Tauleigne.

Replacements: Benjamin Geledan, Tommy Raynaud, Irakli Mirtskhulava, Shay Kerry, Julien Audy, Maxime Veau, Jose Lima, Luc Barba.

Ulster's Director of Rugby Les Kiss has made three personnel changes for their Champions Cup visit to the Ricoh Arena to take on Wasps, with Darren Cave coming back into the potent backline.

Cave, along with Kieran Treadwell and Kyle McCall are the three new faces included by the coaching team.

With Craig Gilroy ruled out after fracturing his cheekbone against the French, Cave is selected at outside centre, with Louis Ludik moving to occupy the right wing berth.

Christian Lealiifano has been named at out-half for what will be his final game before returning to play Super Rugby for the Brumbies. John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Charles Piutau will complete the backline.

Treadwell's inclusion at lock alongside Alan O'Connor results in Iain Henderson moving to the back row next to Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney. Rory Best will be flanked by McCall and Rodney Ah You in the front row.

Former Leinster players Marty Moore and Brendan Macken are named among the replacements for Wasps.

A bonus-point victory would confirm Ulster as group winners, regardless of La Rochelle's result against bottom side Harlequins, while a win of any nature would see Ulster progress as one of the best runners up.

Ulster team v Wasps: C Piutau; L Ludik, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Cooney; K McCall, R Best (captain), R Ah You, A O'Connor,K Treadwell, I Henderson, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, M Rea, C Henry, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, R Lyttle.

Wasps team: Willie Le Roux, Christian Wade, Juan De Jongh, Kyle Eastmond, Marcus Watson; Danny Cipriani, Dan Robson; Simon McIntyre, Tom Cruse, Jake Cooper-Woolley; Joe Launchbury (captain), James Gaskell; Jack Willis, Guy Thompson, Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: Ashley Johnson, Ben Harris, Marty Moore, Kearnan Myall, Thomas Young, Joe Simpson, Rob Miller, Brendan Macken.

Listen to live and exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Montpellier v Leinster (Saturday 1pm) and Wasps v Ulster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.