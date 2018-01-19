Munster head coach Johann van Graan has retained faith with the team that lost to Racing 92 last time out for the Champions Cup pool finale against Castres on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

It is the first time this season that the two-time European champions have named an unchanged side, with the only change in personnel the return of Niall Scannell to the match-day 23.

Captain Peter O’Mahony has recovered from an ankle knock suffered in Paris to lead the side and is joined in the backrow by Chris Cloete and CJ Stander.

The all-international backline remains intact once again with Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and last weekend’s double try scorer Keith Earls forming the back three.

Rory Scannell partners Chris Farrell in midfield, while Conor Murray and Ian Keatley continue as the half-backs.

The front row is made up of Stephen Archer, Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall as Billy Holland is partnered by Jean Kleyn in the second row.

Irish international Scannell returns from the rib injury sustained against Ulster on New Year’s Day to take his place among the replacements.

Munster team: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton.

Castres team: Geoffrey Palis; Kylian Jaminet, Thomas Combezou, Robert Ebersohn (captain), David Smith; Julien Dumora, Rory Kockott; Antoine Tichit, Jody Jenneker, Damien Tussac; Alexandre Bias, Thibault Lassalle; Yannick Caballero, Steve Mafi, Alex Tulou.

Replacements: Kevin Firmin, Tudor Stroe, Daniel Kotze, Victor Moreaux, Baptiste Delaporte, Yohan Domenech, Yohan Le Bourhis, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

Listen to live and exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Montpellier v Leinster (Saturday 1pm) and Wasps v Ulster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.