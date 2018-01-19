Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made six changes in personnel for their Champions Cup pool final away to Montpellier on Saturday, with Jordan Larmour given the chance to shine on the wing.

There are half a dozen changes to the starting team from last weekend’s comprehensive victory over Glasgow Warriors, while there is also a welcome return from injury for Joey Carbery on the bench.

Johnny Sexton is spared the trip to France, though Cullen insists the out-half is fully fit, while Luke McGrath and Jack McGrath move to the replacements bench as Leinster seek to make it six wins from six in the competition.

Rob Kearney returns the team at full back for the clash at the Altrad Stadium (kick-off 1pm), with Jordan Larmour moving from the 15 jersey to the right wing, with James Lowe again selected on the left wing.

Jordan Larmour will start on the right wing at the Altrad Stadium

Captain Isa Nacewa and Robbie Henshaw are again selected in midfield, while a new half-back partnership of Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park is given the nod.

In the pack Cian Healy comes in and joins fellow Irish internationals Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, while behind them James Ryan comes in to partner Devin Toner for his second Champions Cup start.

In the back row Dan Leavy starts at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan completing the pack.

The aforementioned Carbery is selected on the bench and is back for his first Leinster involvement since starting at full back against Glasgow Warriors in Round 2 of the competition.

Leinster team;: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (captain), James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Jordi Murphy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden.

Montpellier team: Benjamin Fall; Timoci Nagusa, Francois Steyn, Jan Serfontein, Nemani Nadolo; Aaron Cruden, Ruan Pienaar; Mikheil Nariashvili, Bismarck Du Plessis, Antoine Guillamon; Nicolaas Van Rensburg, Konstantine Mikuatadze, Kelian Galletier, Yacouba Camara, Louis Picamoles (captain).

Replacements: Romain Ruffenach, Yvan Watremez, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Delannoy, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Gela APrasidze, Joe Tomane, Jesse Mogg.

Listen to live and exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Montpellier v Leinster (Saturday 1pm) and Wasps v Ulster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.