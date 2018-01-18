Gerbrandt Grobler will line out for Munster's A team against Ospreys Premiership Select in the British & Irish Cup tomorrow.

The South African second row also started for Munster's second string last week as he works his way back from injury and towards a possible place in Munster's Champions Cup and Pro14 squads.

This week he has been at the centre of a controversy with both Munster Rugby and the IRFU having to defend their decision to employ the lock, who admitted to and served a two-year ban for doping with the anabolic steroid Drostanolone in South Africa in 2015.

The province today revealed their team for the tie at Independent Park and named the 25-year-old among the starting XV.

Johann van Graan's men face a crucial Pool 4 encounter at home to Castres on Sunday, where a win would guarantee qualification for the quarter-finals.

