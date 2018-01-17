Leinster star Jordan Larmour has been included in an extended Ireland squad for the opening two games of the Natwest 6 Nations.

The full-back has scored six tries in 13 appearances this season and Joe Schmidt has seen enough to call the 20-year-old into his 36-man training panel.

Ireland face France in Paris in their opening game on 3 February.

"It's been great to witness some quality performances from provincial teams over the last seven weeks of European and derby matches, with a number of players performing well," said Schmidt.

"There were some very tight decisions but it's great to see some competitive depth in a number of positions."

Larmour is the only uncapped player in the squad. Among those who called for his inclusion was Leinster team-mate Sean O'Brien, who told RTÉ Sport that Larmour was "definitely talented enough" to feature in the upcoming tournament.

There was talk that Munster-bound lock Tadhg Beirne could be included but the Scarlets man misses out on this occasion.

There is still no place for Racing 92's Donnacha Ryan or his future team-mate Simon Zebo as the IRFU continue to favour players based in Ireland or intending to play here.

Leinster back Joey Carbery has recovered from suffering three broken bones in his wrist against Fiji last November to take his place in the squad.

Sean Cronin, who missed out for selection in November, also returns to the mix.

O'Brien, Finlay Bealham, Jamie Heaslip, Rhys Ruddock, Tommy O'Donnell, Luke Marshall, Garry Ringrose, Jared Payne, Craig Gilroy and Niall Scannell were not considered due to injury.

Forwards

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) capt 106 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 5 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 56 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 11 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 19 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 73 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 34 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 22 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 42 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 42 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 3 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 11 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 18 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 53 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

Backs

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 62 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 31 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 78 caps

Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 7 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 18 caps

Fergus McFadden (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 32 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 59 caps

Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 4 caps

Listen to live and exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Montpellier v Leinster (Saturday 1pm) and Wasps v Ulster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.