Leinster star Jordan Larmour has been included in an extended Ireland squad for the opening two games of the Natwest 6 Nations.
The full-back has scored six tries in 13 appearances this season and Joe Schmidt has seen enough to call the 20-year-old into his 36-man training panel.
Ireland face France in Paris in their opening game on 3 February.
"It's been great to witness some quality performances from provincial teams over the last seven weeks of European and derby matches, with a number of players performing well," said Schmidt.
"There were some very tight decisions but it's great to see some competitive depth in a number of positions."
Larmour is the only uncapped player in the squad. Among those who called for his inclusion was Leinster team-mate Sean O'Brien, who told RTÉ Sport that Larmour was "definitely talented enough" to feature in the upcoming tournament.
There was talk that Munster-bound lock Tadhg Beirne could be included but the Scarlets man misses out on this occasion.
There is still no place for Racing 92's Donnacha Ryan or his future team-mate Simon Zebo as the IRFU continue to favour players based in Ireland or intending to play here.
Leinster back Joey Carbery has recovered from suffering three broken bones in his wrist against Fiji last November to take his place in the squad.
Sean Cronin, who missed out for selection in November, also returns to the mix.
O'Brien, Finlay Bealham, Jamie Heaslip, Rhys Ruddock, Tommy O'Donnell, Luke Marshall, Garry Ringrose, Jared Payne, Craig Gilroy and Niall Scannell were not considered due to injury.
Forwards
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) capt 106 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 5 caps
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 56 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 11 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 19 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 73 caps
Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 34 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 22 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 42 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 42 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 3 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 11 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 18 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 53 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps
Backs
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 62 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 31 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 78 caps
Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 7 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 18 caps
Fergus McFadden (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 32 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 59 caps
Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps
Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 4 caps
