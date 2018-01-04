Jordan Larmour is "definitely talented enough" to play in this year’s Six Nations campaign, according to Leinster team-mate Sean O’Brien.

The young full-back announced himself on the domestic scene with two stunning tries – against Ulster and Munster – and the Ireland flanker reckons that he could follow in the footsteps of Stuart McCloskey, Josh van der Flier and Ultan Dillane, who won their first international caps in the heat of Six Nations battle away to England at Twickenham two years ago.

Rob Kearney is the preferred choice at full-back, while Andrew Conway, Tiernan O'Halloran and Joey Carbery are also in the mix.

"Yeah, he’s one of those players that could do that," said O’Brien when asked about the 20-year-old’s potential to move up the ranks.

"But that would be up to the coaching staff to see if they think he’s ready or not but he’s definitely talented enough and he has lots in the tank.

"[Leinster] have given him a nice bit of game time on the wing and at full-back.

"Against Munster he scored an unbelievable try. He’s developing really nicely.

"The thing with Jordan is not to give him too much too soon. It’s a difficult place to play at full-back or on the wing when you are a young guy but he’s fitted in seamlessly and he’s working incredibly hard, which is the most important thing .

"He’s done really well for us any time he’s got an opportunity. That’s what he’ll continue to do."

While O’Brien is currently rehabbing from a hip injury and has the Champions Cup tie with Glasgow on 12 January pencilled in for a return he did admit that the upcoming Six Nations is "probably in the back of your mind".

First up Ireland face France away on February 3.

Further on lies the World Cup but O’Brien concedes that the next two Six Nations blocks are an opportunity to build for Japan 2019.

Ireland have never been past the quarter-finals and were infamously caught out in 2015 when a depleted squad were railroaded by Argentina.

Joe Schmidt is on record as saying he respects the European tournament too much to treat it exclusively as a breeding ground for the 'Johnny-come-lately' World Cup.

"I think that’s what we are always trying to do, keep building and the Six Nations is obviously another big one for us and another big year for Irish rugby hopefully," O'Brien said.

"You look at our squad in Leinster, you look at all the other provinces.

"They’ve built nicely and there’s a lot of younger guys and mixed with some experienced guys in all the provinces and that’s good for Ireland to have a bigger squad to rely on than we did in previous years.

"It’s been really good the last couple of years but it will be better this year hopefully."

One of the new additions to Schmidt’s Ireland set-up is Munster wing Darren Sweetnam, who comes from farming stock.

O’Brien, holder of 51 Ireland caps, echoed the views of prop Tadhg Furlong who welcomed the addition of another man who can drive a tractor.

"I wouldn’t say 'farmer clique' but it’s nice to have a few lads that are normal around," joked the Tullow man.

