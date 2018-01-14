Leo Cullen knows he's got a potent and swashbuckling Leinster side at his disposal, but the head coach wants his team to arm their attacking weapons in the right areas of the field to ensure they do as much damage as possible.

Leinster earned a Champions Cup quarter-final spot and home advantage with a pool game to spare on Sunday when they crushed Glasgow Warriors 55-19 at the RDS.

The province's terrific form has taken all the pressure off for their trip to Montpellier next week, but Cullen said "red flags" in the defeat of Glasgow troubled him, and wants his men to iron out the flaws before they cost them when it really matters.

"For me, there were a couple of red flags in the second half," he told RTÉ Sport's Damien O'Meara.

"We'll address those issues because you don't want to set yourself up to fail at a later date.

"We need to make sure the fundamentals of our game are right because there's a number of players we have now who are very dangerous in attack and we need to make sure we get the ball to them in a bit of space. Sometimes we did that today, sometimes we didn't."

Cullen did take off his hard-to-please coach's hat to praise for his team's efforts.

They ran in eight tries and always looked a level above Glasgow.

"In the 20 minutes prior to half-time I thought we looked really dangerous," he added.

"We started to get a bit more forward dominance which creates scoring opportunities for us.

"The second half got a little bit disjointed. We probably lost a little bit more control. Ultimately we're delighted to get a win, a bonus point, and it was great to have a big crowd here.

"We'll certainly need that support for the challenges that lie ahead. We're delighted to have made it through. For us now it's just about how we focus on the next game and try and get as high a seeding as possible.

"It's a very very tough pool. When you think that all the teams we're up against are top of their respective leagues or conferences, it's really pleasing."