Leinster Rugby has confirmed that the seating issue that arose at the RDS during last weekend’s Pro14 clash with Ulster has been rectified.

Twelve members of the crowd were moved from their seats arising from a problem with the flooring at the back of Block L in the Grand Stand and the area was subsequently closed off.

The entire stand has been inspected by engineers and the club are satisfied that the problem was "a small localised issue", according to a statement released this evening.

All of the seats will be available for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Glasgow (1pm).

Listen to live and exclusive radio commentary of Ulster v La Rochelle (Saturday 1pm) and Racing v Munster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.