Leinster Rugby have confirmed that 12 patrons were moved from their seats arising from an issue with the flooring during the Pro14 clash with Ulster at the RDS on Saturday evening.

The area of concern centred on a a single isolated row of seats at the back of Block L in the Grandstand and was subsequently shut down by members of An Garda Síochána and Sword Security.

Leinster Rugby Statement regarding incident in the @TheRDS Grandstand - https://t.co/vxj1tCHiGP - reports in some media that the stand 'collapsed' hugely wide of the mark. pic.twitter.com/2B3dKhGzUo — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 7, 2018

There were no injuries reported at the time and a formal investigation is now underway by the RDS in conjunction with their event safety management contractors Eamon O'Boyle & Associates.

As to events on the pitch, Leinster were comfortable winners over Les Kiss's side, running in six tries in a 38-7 victory.