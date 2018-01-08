Jordan Larmour is a player for the future but Donal Lenihan reckons this year’s Six Nations will come too soon for the exciting Leinster youngster.

The full-back has been impressing on Pro14 duty and that form has led to calls for the 20-year-old to be fast-tracked into the Six Nations set-up, with Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien saying that he is "definitely talented enough" to step up.

And that was even before he added another two tries to his tally against Ulster at the weekend.

However, Lenihan believes that Ireland have blooded enough players in the back three recently to cover that area.

Andrew Conway, Jacob Stockdale, Adam Byrne, Darren Sweetnam and Joey Carbery are all above Larmour in the pecking order at the moment.

In addition, established players like Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Dave Kearney, Craig Gilroy and Fergus McFadden are highly regarded by Schmidt.

With a three-Test summer tour to come in Australia, Lenihan, a former Ireland captain, thinks the head coach will bide his time with Larmour.

"He is definitely an Irish player of the future," Lenihan told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

"Because he didn’t go on the summer tour [to USA and Japan] or [wasn't included in] the November squad he is just that little bit behind the other players at the moment.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s named in the Six Nations squad or even if he’s not that he’ll be in attendance at Carton House [for training] because there’s no question Joe Schmidt will be involving him over the next six months.

"Right now I’d say he’s a certainty to go to Australia.

"Even if he didn’t play in one of the Tests, the fact that he’s in the environment with everyone for a four-week period, that would certainly bring him up to speed with a view to next November.

"I think he could well be capped by the time that summer tour is over but I don’t see him starting in the Six Nations team right now."