Connacht wing Cian Kelleher is out of Saturday night's Pro14 derby against Munster after sustaining a head injury in the narrow loss to Leinster.

The Westerners were edged out 21-18 at the RDS on New Year's Day, with Kelleher forced out of action on 26 minutes. He now follows return-to-play protocols and misses the trip to Thomond Park.

Rory Scholes returned to full training this week after appendix surgery, while prop Denis Buckley has gone under the knife on the ankle injury he picked up against Brive last month. He'll be unavailable until mid-February, as will Cormac Brennan, who is recovering from shoulder surgery.

It will be April before JP Cooney fully rehabs from his hamstring problem. Lock Andrew Browne has stepped up his recovery from an Achilles injury though and should be back later this month.

Connacht impressed in defeat to Leinster, following up their destruction of Ulster with another strong showing. They travel to a Munster side licking their wounds after a 24-17 loss in Belfast in which they surrendered a 17-point lead.