Munster's Sam Arnold has been suspended for three weeks following his red card against Ulster on New Year's Day.

Arnold faced a disciplinary hearing today via a video conference for a dangerous tackle as his team surrendered a 17-0 lead to lose to their provincial rivals.

The disciplinary panel concluded that the actions merited a mid-range entry point as a player must not tackle above the line of shoulders, and as a result he received half of the six-week suspension for the incident.

The ban was reduced because of Arnold's conduct throughout the hearing and his previously clean disciplinary record.

He is free to play from 22 January, and has the right to appeal the decision.