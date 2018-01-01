After looking dead and buried at half-time, Ulster produced heroics in the second period to turn around a 17-point deficit and defeat Munster 24-17 in the Pro14 at Kingspan Stadium.

Two Craig Gilroy tries along with tries from Darren Cave and Rob Lyttle secured a bonus-point victory for the home side, while Munster will be left to reflect on their moments of carelessness and indiscipline.

Munster took the early initiative in the 14th minute, with Niall Scannell crossing over for the first of his two first-half tries on the back of a maul.

The visitors' pack began to dominate soon after, and another maul allowed Scannell to clamber over for his second try as Ulster struggled to keep pace with the game.

A penalty try in the 34th minute stretched Munster's advantage out further.

JJ Hanrahan was mis-firing from the tee however, and his two missed conversions offered Ulster a reprieve before half-time.

Munster were in control of proceedings but the loss of Billy Holland to a HIA was keenly felt as the evening progressed.

Jono Gibbes' side were a much stronger force in the second half, and they looked to have posted their first points on the board when John Cooney ran under the posts for a try in the 51st minute.

The referee however, called for the TMO and a review of the play showed some obstruction on a Munster player just before the score.

But Ulster's cause was strengthened when Munster substitute Fineen Wycherley was sent to the sin-bin on 55 minutes.

After some sustained pressure, Ulster finally got their first score three minutes later when Darren Cave crossed over the whitewash. That play also saw Munster's Sammy Arnold receive a red card for a high tackle.

The momentum was firmly with Ulster at this point, and it culminated in a Craig Gilroy try just after the hour-mark. Gilroy got on the end of a Darren Cave cross-kick and he dived over the try-line on the turn to bring the game back to 12-17.

Gilroy struck again with six minutes left on the clock to make it a level game. The ball was recycled out to him on the far side and he managed to squeeze inside the corner to get the equalising try.

Similarly to Hanrahan, Ulster's John Cooney failed to execute some of his kicks throughout the game but he nailed the conversion with ease to edge his side into a two-point lead.

The contest looked to be in the balance in the final moments, but a Rob Lyttle try put the contest beyond doubt on 80 minutes to ensure the bonus point as well as the win.

It marked an incredible comeback for the Ulster men, who had six points to spare at the final whistle after trailing by 17 at half-time.