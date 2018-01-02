Leinster backrower Seán O’Brien has been ruled out of next weekend’s inter-provincial derby against Ulster, but it is hoped he will be available for the final two pool games of the Champions Cup.

The Ireland international missed the recent Guinness Pro14 wins over Munster and Connacht with a tightness in the hip, and it has been confirmed he will take no part in Saturday’s clash with Ulster at the RDS (kick-off 5.35pm).

Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty says the province is hopeful that O’Brien will be back the following week for the visit of Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup.

"Seán is unavailable for next week, that’s as far as it goes at the moment," he told RTÉ Sport.

"He still has a bit of tightness and isn’t moving as free as he needs to be. We’re not going to risk it.

"Seán has had a few things that have caught him over the years. There are a lot of peak moments ahead of us and Ireland. We want to make sure he is in the best possible shape.

Dan Leavy was withdrawn against Connacht with a back injury and a decision on his fitness will be made later in the week, while Luke and Jack McGrath both passed their respective HIA protocols and come into contention.

Rory O’Loughlin is ruled out through the Return to Play Protocols following a HIA yesterday, while winger Adam Byrne has returned to full training following a recent knee injury.

Joey Carbery returns to training this week following his broken arm.