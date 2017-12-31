Donnacha Ryan was part of the Racing 92 side that defeated Oyonnax to claim a fourth win in five games in the Top 14 on Sunday.

The 47-cap Ireland international partnered the formidable Leone Nakarawa in the second row as Racing ended 2017 with a 16-12 win on the road against the side rooted to the foot of the table.

The 2016 champions lie in fourth place in the standings, just three points adrift of leaders La Rochelle, who powered to a 47-6 demolition of an Agen side that featured Dave Ryan at loosehead prop.

Elsewhere in top division today, former Munster flanker Seán Dougall started for Pau in a 35-23 defeat away to Lyon. After a difficult start, the club has won three of its last four games and occupies eighth place in the table.

Gareth Steenson kicked two conversions and a penalty as Exeter extended their lead at the top of the Aviva Premiership to 10 points with a bonus-point victory over Leicester at Sandy Park.

The home side were nowhere near their best but had more than enough to condemn an ordinary Leicester to their sixth consecutive defeat on a scoreline of 30-6.

That run of losses is the Tigers' worst since 1965 and leaves them in ninth place in the table and virtually certain to be out of Europe next season.

Dom Armand, Henry Slade, Jack Yeandle and Jonny Hill scored Exeter's tries with Steenson converting two and kicking a penalty. Slade also added a penalty, while Ian Whitten was a second half substitute for the Chiefs.

Two penalties from George Ford provided Leicester's insubstantial response.

Donnacha O’Callaghan was part of the Worcester Warriors side that slipped to a 46-31 defeat to Saracens at Allianz Park.

Four first-half tries were shared as Josh Adams, scoring for the sixth straight game, and Sam Lewis went over for the hosts either side of tries from Ben Spencer and Sean Maitland for Worcester.

But Wray went over twice in the second half with Earle also adding a pair of late scores but tries for David Denton and Jamie Shillcock ensured a try bonus point for the Warriors.

O’Callaghan was replaced 15 minutes into the second half, while former Leinster lock Mark Flanagan was introduced for the victors with seven minutes remaining.

Bernard Jackman’s Dragons concluded 2017 with a derby defeat to Ospreys at Rodney Parade.

The former Ireland international saw his side failed to score a try in a 22-9 defeat in the Pro14.

Hooker Scott Baldwin and wing Cory Allen scored the Ospreys tries in the first half, with fly-half Dan Biggar kicking a penalty and conversion against three penalties by home stand-off Arwel Robson.

And a second-half touchdown from replacement Sam Davies, that Biggar also converted, gave the West Walians the chance to get a fourth try and bonus point, but it failed to materialise.