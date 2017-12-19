Leinster have confirmed that Johnny Sexton did fail a head-injury assessment (HIA) during the province's victory over Exeter last Saturday and is undergoing return to play protocols.

The outhalf took a knock to the head and was forced off after just two minutes at the Aviva Stadium but Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said at the RTÉ Sport Awards that night that he believed Sexton had passed the assessment.

"[Sexton] passed his HIA," said Schmidt. "He’s okay, I spoke to him this evening. He’s fine, he’s likely to be back playing..."

The province though have now stated that Sexton failed the assessment.

"Leinster is happy to clarify that he (Sexton) failed HIA 1 and is currently following return to play protocols," a spokesperson told RTÉ Sport.

Sexton may now be a doubt for the St Stephen's Day Pro14 showdown with Munster, depending on how doctors assess his condition this week.

The Dubliner suffered four concussions in 2014 and was forced to take a 12-week break that ruled him out Ireland's opening game of the 2015 Six Nations.

Sean O'Brien will definitely miss the derby after aggravating an injury against Exeter while hooker Sean Cronin broke two teeth during the game and is doubtful for the trip to Thomond Park.