Cian Healy has been cited for appearing to make contact with the head of an opponent during Leinster's win against Exeter at the weekend and is in danger of missing the province's festive Pro14 inter-pro derbies.

The prop was yellow-carded after a clash with Luke Cowan-Dickie during the gritty Champions Cup victory at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

He's been cited under law 10.4 (h): charging into a ruck or maul, which carries a low-end punishment of a fortnight, mid-range ban of six weeks and top-end suspension of 10 to 52 weeks.

Mitch Lees of Exeter has also been cited for allegedly charging into a ruck and striking the head of Healy with his head.

A suspension for Healy would tarnish what's been a fine fortnight for Leo Cullen's men. He could now miss the derby games against Munster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's and Connacht on New Year's Day at the RDS.

Leinster top Pool 3 by five points and ended any realistic expectations English champions Exeter had of European progression after following up an 18-8 win in Sandy Park with a hard-fought success in Dublin.

Manu Tuilagi also faces the prospect of being banned immediately after making his return from his latest injury setback.

Tuilagi has been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Chris Cloete in Leicester's 25-16 Champions Cup defeat by Munster at Welford Road on Sunday and must appear before an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

Tuilagi appeared to make a high tackle on Cloete in the 49th-minute incident after the Munster openside had dropped to the floor to grab Jonny May's kick and risen to his feet.

The entry-point sanction for a dangerous tackle is two weeks, the mid-range six weeks and the top end 10 weeks to a year.