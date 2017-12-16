Joe Schmidt has admitted that he and the IRFU were quietly confident that Peter O’Mahony would sign a new contract.

Negotiations over the Munster flanker’s future were concluded during the week and the 28-year-old signed a deal that takes him up to 2021.

Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong also committed his immediate future to the province.

O’Mahony had been linked to moves abroad with clubs in England and France reported to be interested in the 42-times capped forward.

However, Schmidt said you can’t believe all you read.

"It’s a frustrating time for us because we know how positive the conversations are most of the time," the Ireland boss told RTÉ Sport.

"You get things thrown up in print sometimes that you know are inaccurate.

"Those sort of things, while they’re frustrating at the time, as long as it works out in the end [you’re happy].

"We were quietly confident [that Peter would sign]. You are never sure because you know there are opportunities abroad and some of them may offer more opportunity financially.

"Peter is an intelligent man. He’s going to look to broaden his horizons at some stage.

"We want to keep [him] in the country obviously.

"I know what it means to him to play for Munster, to play for Ireland and we’re delighted that he’s going to continue to do so."

Schmidt also addressed another head injury incident involving Johnny Sexton.

The Leinster out-half was withdrawn early in Saturday’s win over Exeter. He went off for a head injury assessment [HIA] but was deemed not fit enough to play on.

In a strange coincidence his replacement, Ross Byrne, also had to be assessed after a collision shortly after coming on.

"[Sexton] passed his HIA," said Schmidt. "He’s okay, I spoke to him this evening. He’s fine, he’s likely to be back playing..."