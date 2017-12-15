The Leinster team to face Exeter in the Champions Cup on Saturday sees Josh van der Flier start in place of the injured Rhys Ruddock.

It’s the only change made by coach Leo Cullen from the side which defeated their English opponents away from home on Sunday last.

Van der Flier made a telling impact when summoned from the bench to replace Ruddock the last day.

With van der Flier coming in, it means a swap to the blind side for Seán O'Brien with the former then taking the number seven jersey from the Tullow man for the Round 4 clash at the Aviva Stadium, kick-off 3.15pm.

Otherwise it's as you were.

Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden and captain Isa Nacewa are the back three with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again partnered in midfield.

In the half backs Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton will again start at nine and ten.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong form an all-Irish front row, with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy behind them.

The back row sees O'Brien and van der Flier joined by try scorer from last week, Jack Conan.

On the bench there are two changes with Andrew Porter in line to make his Champions Cup debut should he be introduced, while Dan Leavy has shaken off a hamstring injury to take his place in the match day 23.

Leinster: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (capt), Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy , Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Seán O'Brien, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Jordan Larmour

Listen to exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Leicester v Munster on RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday Sport programme (kick-off 5.30pm) and live updates on RTÉ.ie and the News Now app.

Live updates of Leinster v Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm) on RTÉ.ie and the News Now app.