Ulster have made two changes from the starting team that beat Harlequins last weekend for Friday’s return Champions Cup fixture at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 4.45pm), with Chris Henry and Louis Ludik recalled to the side.

Chris Henry, an impressive performer off the bench last weekend, has earned a starting berth in the back row, while Louis Ludik will start at outside centre in place of hamstring-injury victim Tommy Bowe.

Captain Iain Henderson is joined in the backrown by Academy player Nick Timoney, who made his European debut last weekend, and Henry

Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell are paired in the second row, while Callum Black, Rob Herring and Wiehahn Herbst retained in the front row.

John Cooney, man-of-the-match in the 17-5 away win, will continue as Christian Lealiifano's half back partner, with Stuart McCloskey in midfield alongside Ludik.

Jacob Stockdale, who scored his sixth try of the season at the Stoop, is again included in the back three along with Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau.

Andrew Trimble, selected on the bench, is the only new face in the panel of 23.

Ulster lie in second place in Pool 1.

Ulster team v Harlequins: C Piutau; C Gilroy, L Ludik, S mcCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Cooney; C Black, R Herring, W Herbst, A O'Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson (captain), C Henry, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, M Rea, S Reidy, P Marshall, P Nelson, A Trimble.

