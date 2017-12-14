Munster's search for a replacement for Jacques Nienaber as defence coach has come to an end with the province confirming the addition of South African JP Ferreira to their coaching team.

The 34-year-old moves from a similar position at Super Rugby side Golden Lions Rugby, where he has held the role since 2013.

Ferreira was contracted up until October next year with the South African side, but Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli confirmed earlier this month that negotiations were taking place with Munster.

He is expected to commence working with head coach Johann van Graan, forwards coach Jerry Flannery and backline and attack coach Felix Jones from next week.

Ferreira has spent the past decade working with the Lions across a number of coaching and analyst roles, helping the side to a Currie Cup Championship in 2015 and consecutive Super Rugby finals in the last two years.

He was also part of the Springboks coaching team for their 2016 November tour to Europe.

"I believe JP will fit in perfectly here at Munster and we look forward to his arrival" - Johann van Graan

"We are delighted that JP is joining our coaching team," Van Graan said. "He is a great coach that has been very successful at Super Rugby level, getting his side to finals with an excellent defence record.

"He also has test match experience from his time working with the Springboks during the November internationals last year so brings a great amount of knowledge and experience with him.

"I believe JP will fit in perfectly here at Munster and we look forward to his arrival."