Excited at the prospect of a new professional challenge, Simon Zebo proudly says some of the best days of his life have been with Munster.

The 27-year-old will be playing his rugby in the Top 14 next season – Racing 92 the most likely destination – and Irish rugby’s loss will be France’s gain.

The versatile full-back is unlikely to add to his 35 Test caps any time soon, and it has been quite the journey since making his provincial debut against Connacht seven years ago.

His only piece of silverware to date is the 2015 Six Nations title, but Zebo has lit up many a game in red and green during a playing career that has had its fair share of ups and downs.

The Cork man has gone from the young-kid-on-the-block to one of the more experienced players in the Munster squad, and it takes him back to a conversation with a former team-mate.

"It’s funny, I remember five or six years ago I had a conversation with Ronan O’Gara," he told RTÉ Radio Sport. "I was giving him a slagging about being really old.

"He gave me a wink and a nod sand said, ‘It will be gone before you know it, so enjoy every minute of it’.

"It kind of hit home when I realised that this was my last season here. For a couple of years anyway.

"I’m just trying to enjoy every minute of it because the time certainly has flown by."

"Some of the best years of my life have been playing with Munster Rugby"

A Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on Sunday is the immediate challenge, with the Tigers out for revenge following their Thomond Park defeat last weekend. As well as another Eurpean odyssey, a Pro 14 title would do nicely before he signs off and Zebo is cherishing every moment of the season.

"Some of the best years of my life have been playing with Munster Rugby so I really want to embrace the last few games I have," he says.

"Hopefully I will score as many tries as possible, win as many games as possible, give the supporters back some smiles and trophies."

Zebo elaborated further as to whether he could ever see himself back in the red of Munster at a later stage in his career.

"Hopefully Munster wouldn't close the door on me because it's my home"

"I'm still young enough, the door isn't fully closed on me, I'd still love to be a part of Munster Rugby in the future," he insisted.

"Munster is my home. In my eyes, it's one of the best places in the world to play rugby. I've been blessed and very grateful to be given the opportunity to represent Munster.

"This is a step I've wanted to take in my life, but definitely not closing the door and hopefully Munster wouldn't close the door on me either because it's my home."

