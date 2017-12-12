"Different venue, different ball, different referee, different time and different day".

The words of Munster coach Johann van Graan as he plots back-to-back wins over Leicester in the Champions Cup.

Van Graan’s first European match in charge of Munster saw his charges dominate at the breakdown and collisions en route to a comfortable 38-10 victory at Thomond Park.

Yet the South African is keen to stress that things may take on a different complexion for the return clash at Welford Road on Sunday next (kick-off 5.30pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "Every big game has got a different character. We’re heading to a venue where we lost narrowly last year, a week after Leicester got a hiding in Thomand.

"Last weekend’s game, well it was a game of inches. We were lucky with one or two things that went our way and to that end there are areas we want to improve on. We don't want to be a one-week team, we want to improve every single week.

"Our theme is start every week from zero and then take it from there.

"The last day we learned a lot about ourselves and how important it is to adapt to various situations."

Munster now top their group on 11 points, with Leicester propping up the table on six. The hosts on Sunday definitely need to get something tangible from the encounter and Van Graan, not surprisingly, is expecting Matt O’Connor to respond accordingly.

"Leicester are a proud side are very well coached and they'll definitely bounce back," he added.

"We can only control what we can and that’s the way we play. We will prepare accordingly for the challenge."

Regarding injured players, the 37-year-old had news on winger Andrew Conway and hooker Rhys Marshall who both sustained concussions last time out.

"It’s normal HIA procedure but both of them are possibles to play this weekend," he revealed.

"We take head injuries very seriously so we’ll just take it day by day.

"We have a lot of depth at hooker in Munster. Niall Scannell (thumb) will be back shortly. Darren Sweetnam did very well when he came on in the outside back position against Leicester. Keith Earls (hamstring) may return to training this week.

"We have a strong squad and over the next four to six weeks we are going to need everyone in that squad."

