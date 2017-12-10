Leinster's Tadhg Furlong has expressed his delight at how his teammates held their composure in their European Champions Cup victory over Exeter Chiefs, particularly the phase play preceding Jack Conan's try near the end of the second half.

Leo Cullen's side went through 44 phases before the number eight touched down 10 minutes from time, on the way to Leinster's 18-8 win in Sandy Park.

Leinster were made to work hard for their victory, and the Chiefs will feel aggrieved they didn't take the lead when Jack Nowell was through for a try that would put the scoreline reading 10-8. Seán Cronin however, intervened with a high challenge which resulted in him being sent to the sin-bin.

The pair will meet again next weekend at the Aviva Stadium, but while reflecting on Sunday's win, Furlong was pleased with how his side managed to maintain possession in the build-up to Conan's score.

"We retained the ball pretty well and it was a lot of phases we went through," he told Michael Corcoran of RTÉ Sport.

"Probably the forwards slowed down a bit and were sucking a bit of diesel towards the end, I certainly was anyway. To go through that many phases and hold onto the ball for that long is pleasing and in the game of rugby pretty unusual.

"They're a really tough team to stop. We probably let them in and didn't hold width and they got us on the edge on one occasion. It was a big effort from everyone involved and some of the energy needed to get off the ground and make tackles was pleasing."

Furlong added that preventing Exeter from getting the losing bonus point added to the satisfaction of the win, but that they will have to reset and prepare for the next encounter against the Aviva Premiership champions next Saturday.

"It's big in terms of the pool but so is next week," he said.

"We've a six-day turnaround, they're back over in Dublin. It kind of happened to us against Northampton a few years ago, you have a big win on the road and then probably don't back it up the following week so it's a massive chance for us to back it up in front of our home fans and with the Aviva Stadium hopefully hopping and a big crowd."