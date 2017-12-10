Munster

Johan van Graan’s side are definitely very much in the driving seat in Pool Four, and while players and management will publicly claim to be taking it one game at a time, supporters will be harbouring ambitions of a home quarter-final if they can get a result at Welford Road next Sunday.

Munster need only think back to the away fixture in this pairing for the past two seasons (two defeats) as a reminder of the challenge they will face against a wounded Tigers side, but a losing bonus point at the very least is well within their grasp.

Round five will be a first visit to the brand new U Arena in Paris against Racing 92, who currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their final European outing at Stade Yves-Du-Manoir against Castres next week could have huge significance on the pool. A home win will renew Racing’s motivation to finish strongly, while defeat is likely to sharpen their focus on domestic duties. In such circumstances, a repeat of last year’s bonus-point win in the French capital would be a realistic ambition before concluding at home to Castres.

The two-time European champions, for all their off-field distractions this season between coaching changes and player contracts, are in good health at the half-way point of the pool stages.

Leinster

Leinster are currently best placed of the three Irish provinces in Europe’s premier competition. The gritty win at Sandy Park makes it three wins from three for Leo Cullen’s side and a six-point lead at the top of the pool.

Exeter, who toiled in attack for large parts, travel to Dublin next Saturday and a win for the home side at the Aviva Stadium would put them on 18 points, with a bonus-point win a realistic possibility.

That is followed by a home tie against a struggling Glasgow side yet to register a win and Leinster could well be sitting on 24 or 25 points by the final game of the pool, a visit to the Altrad Stadium for the second successive season to take on Montpellier.

In the driving seat for the knockout stages, a home quarter-final is already on the radar for the three-time European champions.

Ulster

Any victory on the road is to be appreciated and acknowledged. Harlequins may be struggling this term – they have lost all three games in the pool thus far – but Ulster battled the weather conditions to emerge victorious 17-5 at the Stoop.

Les Kiss’ side however have it all to do if they are to progress to the knockout stages.

La Rochelle are running away with the pool, putting in another scintillating display at Stade Marcel-Deflandre to defeat Wasps 49-29, their third successive bonus-point win. With only three runners-up qualifying for the quarter-finals, Ulster fans will be anxiously watching results unfold elsewhere.

Saracens or Clermont, whose clash at Allianz Park was called off, look well placed to take one of those spots, while second place Bath in Pool 5 are a point better off than Ulster on nine points. Pool 3, Leinster’s group,

Of primary concern will be the five-day turnaround before Quins arrive looking for revenge at Kingspan Stadium. Round five will be a home tie against swash-buckling La Rochelle and if they are still in the hunt for the last eight on the final day, they are likely to require at least a win against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.