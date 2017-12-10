Ulster overcame adverse weather conditions to leave the Stoop with a victory over Harlequins and get their Champions Cup campaign back on track.

It was a miserable afternoon for Quins as their injury-ravaged squad lost Chris Robshaw and Danny Care to failed head assessments and could only manage a single try from Kyle Sinckler as they suffered their third successive defeat in the competition.

Les Kiss' side were deserved winners with Jacob Stockdale scoring their try, while John Cooney added four penalties to pick up the man of the match award.

The visitors made the better start to take a sixth-minute lead when Cooney kicked a simple penalty but the first quarter was easily forgettable as both teams struggled to come to terms with the difficult conditions.

Light snow and a greasy pitch resulted in numerous handling errors with frequent penalties also punctuating proceedings.

Quins suffered a setback when Robshaw left the field for a head injury assessment before the Irish missed the chance to extend their lead when Cooney was off-target with a straightforward penalty attempt.

Cooney soon made amends by seizing on a loose ball before running 30 metres to set up a try for Stockdale.

Robshaw failed to return so Archie White became a permanent replacement as the conditions worsened with the ground staff being forced to regularly maintain the line-markings as the increased snowfall was obliterating them with Ulster retiring to the break with an 8-0 lead.

Quins overcame the loss of Danny Care for assessment to build up their first period of sustained pressure - as it had taken them 46 minutes to threaten the try-line - and they were rewarded when, after a succession of set scrums, Sinckler forced his way over.

Care failed to return before Cooney kicked his second penalty to give Ulster an 11-5 lead going into the final quarter.

Two further penalties from the Ireland scrum-half snuffed out any chance of a Quins revival as the visitors easily held on for victory and moved up to second in the table.

With La Rochelle racing away with the pool - the Top 14 side put in another scintillating display at Stade Marcel-Deflandre to defeat Wasps 49-29 - the win moves the Irish province into second place in the standings on eight points, two clear of Wasps.