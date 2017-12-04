Johann van Graan is eagerly looking forward to his first Champions Cup outing as Munster head coach, and is hoping his side can deliver a "brilliant" performance to maintain their recent good form.

The two-time European champions impressed for large parts of their comprehensive Pro14 victory over Ospreys last weekend in Cork in Van Graan’s first game in charge to make it seven wins from 10 in the competition.

This weekend their attentions turn to Europe and back-to-back fixtures with old rivals Leicester Tigers.

The sides are level on points at the top of Pool 4 ahead of Saturday evening’s clash at Thomond Park.

Van Graan sampled the atmosphere in the home win over Racing in October, but is keen to get his teeth stuck into the competition from the dugout.

"I’ve heard a lot about it, I’ve read a lot about it, I’ve watched a lot of footage about it," he told RTÉ Radio Sport’s Michael Corcoran.

"I felt it first hand in the Racing week when the two teams came onto that field. It’s massive for Munster. I’m looking to embrace the challenge on the opportunity.

"Hopefully we will turn up and deliver a brilliant performance on Saturday evening against a top-quality side."

The South African says he soaked in as much of the atmosphere before and after last weekend’s game as he could and revelled in the planning of the week.

The rugby played against Ospreys was "decent" he says, but knows there are two areas where they must improve when they take to the pitch on Saturday.

"Set-piece execution and definitely our discipline," Van Graan elaborated while highlighting the flurry of penalties conceded in the final quarter and a yellow card to Jack O’Donoghue as lessons that need to be addressed.

"I’ll definitely make mistakes along the way, but it’s all about the team"

The 37-year-old is settling into his first head coach role after five years within the Springboks set-up and while he says he is learning all the time, he is confident in his ability to succeed.

"Obviously it is new to me, but there is a lot of good people around me," he says.

"Hopefully I would have learned a lot over the last 15 years to make the right calls at the right times. I’ll definitely make mistakes along the way, but it’s all about the team.

"I think we are into our groove now. There is a long way to go. There are intense games coming up over the next few weeks."

