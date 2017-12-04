Munster captain Peter O'Mahony says he is "hopeful" of a contract agreement with the IRFU as speculation surrounds his playing future and insists he will make a decision one way or another by the New Year.

Munster and Ireland fans were taken aback last week when it was reported that the 28-year-old rejected a new two-year deal with the IRFU amid interest from English and French clubs.

O’Mahony’s current deal expires in July and with Simon Zebo already announcing his decision to depart Irish shores, the two-time European champions will be keen to hold on to their talisman.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers, the back-rower told RTÉ Sport's Michael Corcoran that a decision would be made in the coming weeks.

"Obviously it’s well documented that I have had a few contract offers from France and England," he said.

"It’s at a fairly important juncture now. Hopefully it will be sorted one way or another come Christmas. Hopefully it will get done."

O’Mahony, who captained the Lions in their opening Test against the All Blacks in the summer, has been a mainstay with the province since making his debut seven years ago, but won't let sentiment cloud his decision.

"It’s business isn’t it? That’s the way it goes. It’s professional sport, professional contracts. You have got to take yourself away from the emotional attachment and just deal with it from a business point of view.

"That’s the way we are dealing with it through my agents."

Pressed on whether his preference would be, in an ideal world, to remain with Munster, O'Mahony said: "Of course it is, but as I say, you take away your emotional attachment to these things and let the lads deal with your side of it.

"Hopefully we come to an agreement. Whatever happens, hopefully it will be done by the New Year."

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has indicated that players moving abroad will no longer be considered for international selection, with winger Zebo dropped from the squad for the Autumn Series after announcing he was to leave Munster.