Munster captain Peter O'Mahony is reportedly in discussion with French and English clubs after rejecting the offer of an extended IRFU contract.

According to a report in The Irish Times, The Ireland international (28), who captained the Lions for last summer's first Test against New Zealand, has reportedly rejected a new two-year deal, which would take him up to the end of the 2019 World Cup.

The back-row's current contract expires in July and one of the two French sides interested in him are believed to have offered double the IRFU offer.

O'Mahony has previously expressed a preference to stay with the province and Ireland but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to match the offers from abroad.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has indicated that players moving abroad will no longer be considered for international selection, with winger Simon Zebo dropped from the squad for the Autumn Series after announcing he was to leave Munster.