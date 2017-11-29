As speculation grows that Munster captain Peter O’Mahony could follow team-mate Simon Zebo in a move abroad, we look at the other players whose current deals run out next summer.

O'Mahony is in discussions with French and English clubs after rejecting the offer of a contract extension from the IRFU, which would keep him until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

With Zebo already announcing his departure, it is a worrying time for new head coach Johann Van Graan and the Munster supporters, especially as CJ Stander is also to agree a new deal.

The powerful South African, who made his Ireland debut last year after qualifying through the residency rule, is currently on a provincial contract, and is believed to be in talks with the IRFU over a national deal.

Stander is one of a number of players on provincial contract players in strong bargaining positions, with Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson in line for pay increases on the back of an impressive 12 months for province, country and the Lions.

Leinster centre Garry Ringrose, on the recovery trail after a recent injury setback, and Andrew Conway, are also in the final 12 months of their current deals.

The experienced Ulster trio of Rory Best, Tommy Bowe and Jared Payne will also be entering negotiations along with their representatives.

Speculation still surrounds Payne’s playing future and has yet to feature after suffering migraine issues during the Lions tour, with Les Kiss admitting he was still unsure when he would be back in action of the 1999 European champions.

Irish captain Best will be approaching his 36th birthday when his current deal expires. Having signed a two-year deal the last time, a similar contract length is expected to bring him up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, while Bowe has slipped out of the international window, with all three on central contracts.

77-cap international Rob Kearney is also due to sit with the IRFU.

The full-back has been battling injuries in recent seasons, but returned to the Test fold in the 38-3 win over South Africa earlier this month. His last deal was a three-year contract.