Munster head coach Johann Van Graan says he will strive to do everything in his power to keep club captain Peter O'Mahony with the Irish province.

The Irish Times reported today that O'Mahony is in discussion with French and English clubs after rejecting the offer of a contract extension from the IRFU, which would keep him until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Losing O'Mahony would be a considerable blow for Munster following the recent departure of Simon Zebo to French Top 14 side Racing 92, which subsequently led to him being dropped from Ireland's squad for the November series.

Van Graan's time at Munster began positively at the weekend, following a Guinness PRO14 bonus-point victory over Zebre, to keep them in second place in Conference A. Van Graan watched on as Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery took charge for the game.

But the situation with O'Mahony could present a potential setback for the new head coach in his early days at the club.

The South African says that the prospect of losing players is an issue that all clubs must contend with, but he vows to do whatever he can to persuade O'Mahony to remain with Munster.

"It's a concern for clubs all around the world losing players to England and France. Special players win big games and trophies. He's our club captain and if I could in any way be able to keep him at Munster and within Ireland until the World Cup, I'll do everything in my power to do that," he said at his formal introduction to the media in Limerick on Tuesday.

"He's contracted to the IRFU until the end of the season. He's been offered a contract extension with some added benefits and I believe it's in the best interests of Munster rugby and of the IRFU to keep him at Munster and Ireland.

"Hopefully, that's (the move abroad) not a done deal. He stands for so much more, he's a Munster man through and through and (I'm) looking forward to that discussion with him."

He added: "It's my first week in the job, so obviously there's protocols in place, communication channels in place. I've been in contact with Garet Fitzgerald and David Nucifora, speaking to Joe (Schmidt) a lot, so just follow the process at this stage.

"The good thing is I'm coming from a country where a lot of players have left. You'll never keep all your players, that's just the way of professional rugby. I think if you look at the trend in professional sport at this stage people are moving. I'd love to keep everyone at Munster for as long as possible.

"It's an opportunity for new stars to be born but at this stage, hopefully Pete will stay."