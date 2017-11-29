Munster head coach Johann Van Graan says he has no intentions of changing the gameplan which has served the province well over the past 12 months.

The South African began his reign with a Guinness Pro14 bonus-point victory over Zebre in a watching brief as Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery took charge of the game.

One of the first issues facing Van Graan is the future of his captain Peter O’Mahony, who has rejected the offer of a contract extension from the IRFU, with reported interest from England and France.

Rassie Erasmus’ successor says he will strive to do everything in his power to keep the talisman in situ, and paid tribute to the professionalism of Jones and Flannery in his short time in Limerick.

"They've been brilliant. The first time I met them was in July, coming here for a meet and greet. I think the first thing that stands out is the quality of the individual. What Jerry has achieved as a player, and Felix (who) retired early, he's a brilliant coach," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I told them that I'm not here to change anything right now, I'm here to enhance the Munster way. The way they've conducted themselves in an impossible, difficult situation has been excellent. Excellent coaches but better people."

He also insisted that he is not going to make any changes to a gameplan that saw Munster reach the Pro14 final last year and the last four of the Champions Cup.

"At this stage, we've got to keep everything the same. We've got a brilliant kicking game, set-piece is functioning very well. I'm very impressed by the scrummaging and we have a good line-out performance.

"Possibly the variety of play a bit more, there's some special backs, especially outside backs, some young guys coming through.

"At this stage, keep what is in place, they've been relatively successful over the past two seasons and the players are very comfortable within the structure."

"I've heard a lot about Munster magic and I felt it that evening"

Van Graan revealed that he has watched back past European games to bring himself up to speed with the history of the province and the first impressions have been nothing but positive.

"After saying yes to coming here, that evening I told the players, it was a massive evening for me and my family at Thomond Park," he said.

"I've heard a lot about Munster magic and I felt it that evening. I believe the values they stand for are the biggest thing for me - passion, excellence, integrity, pride, community, ambition. I can hopefully add a bit to that but that's something that spoke to me.

"I enjoyed the experience [against Zebre], quickly got to know individual players a lot better after working with them for a week. We're happy with the win and the bonus point."