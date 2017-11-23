Leinster's Adam Byrne could be in line to make his debut for Ireland in their final game of he November Series against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

RTÉ rugby commentator Michael Corcoran expects head coach Joe Schmidt to "rely heavily" on the side that hammered South Africa in the opening fixture but to make one or two changes nonetheless when he names his team at lunchtime today.

"Schimdt is keen to use this window to give his players an opportunity to get valuable international experience, so it wouldn't be a surprise if there were one or two involved in the starting 15 who don't normally feature on a regular basis," Corcoran told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

Winger Byrne didn't make the match-day squad for the victories over South Africa and Fiji but may come in for Andrew Conway - the Munster man and Devin Toner are the only players to have started both games.

Darren Sweetnam, who made his first start against Fiji, is another option at 14.

Second-row Toner is expected to make way for Leinster team-mate James Ryan. Ryan would make his first start after three previous appearances off the bench.

Possible Ireland XV: Rob Kearney; Adam Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Devin Toner; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, CJ Stander.

Live coverage of Ireland v Argentina begins on Saturday on RTÉ 2 television and RTÉ Player at 4.30. Live commentary is on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport, which starts at 2.45, and you can follow all of the build-up and action on our live blog online at rte.ie/sport and on the News Now app.