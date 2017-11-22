Tadhg Furlong has welcomed the addition of some new faces to the Ireland setup, including one who shares his background in farming.

Connacht's Bundee Aki, Leinster winger Adam Byrne and Munster duo of Chris Farrell and Darren Sweetnam were all uncapped coming into the November series.

Aki and Sweetnam made their debuts in the win against South Africa while Farrell made his bow in last Saturday's victory over Fiji.

"I would have played against some of them underage," Furlong told RTÉ Sport. "I played with Chris Farrell under 18s in the club system and to team up with him has been really good.

"You get to know to people, you get to meet them and play with them. It's been really enjoyable.

"You meet Darren Sweetnam, who is from my mother's neck of the woods down in West Cork.

"I was shocked, Sweets has 8,000 pigs at home in Dunmanway, which is something else! It's a lot of pigs.

"I don't have 8,000 pigs, we're a small little operation down in Wexford, just humble little farmers."

Ireland complete their Autumn campaign against Argentina, a side who have often proven a bogey-team for the men in green.

Furlong says that anything less than completing a clean sweep of the Southern Hemisphere challengers in style will be a let-down.

"We're trying to build and every Test game you play is a massive challenge.

"You're looking for results at the end of the day but the way we're building into this week, we'll be disappointed if we don't get a performance with it."

