France 17-18 South Africa

South Africa narrowly edged to an 18-17 win over France in a tight contest at the Stade de France to score their first November international after losing out heavily to Ireland last weekend.

The Springboks claimed an 8-0 lead by the 20-minute mark after Dillyn Leyds' opening try, and although fly-half Handre Pollard missed the conversion, he slotted a penalty.

France hit back with Anthony Belleau converting his own try as Les Bleus trailed the visitors 8-7 at half-time. Belleau edged the hosts ahead with a penalty before Pollard replied in kind as the lead exchanged hands again, with France scrum-half Baptiste Serin shown a yellow card.

Jesse Kriel crossed for South Africa's second try, which Pollard converted, and Serin returned to score a try of his own but even with Belleau's conversion it was not enough to give France the victory.