Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has retained just two of the players that blew South Africa away last weekend for Saturday’s second Guinness Series test against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

As expected, Schmidt has gone for an almost complete overhaul, giving younger and emerging players their chance to shine against the Fijians.

Only Andrew Conway and Devin Toner keep their place - Conway moving from the wing to full-back and Toner continuing in the second row.

Chris Farrell is the only Test debutant in the team, the 24-year-old Ulster-born Munster player taking his place in the centre alongside Stuart McCloskey, who wins his second cap.

Darren Sweetnam, who impressed as a substitute in the win against the Springboks, earns his first start while tighthead Andrew Porter will be picking up just his third cap.

The experienced Dave Kearney returns to the wing, with Joey Carbery and Kieran Marmion forming the half-back combination.

Jack McGrath and Rob Herring, who also had a strong showing as a replacement against the Boks, will pack down in the front row alongside Porter. Connacht’s Ultan Dillane will offer further line-out options in the second row beside Toner.

The team will be captained by Rhys Ruddock, with Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan the other backrow forwards for the Fiji game, which kicks-off at 5.30.

On the bench there is a mixture of youth and experience, with relative newcomers such as James Tracy and Kieran Tredwell alongside seasoned campaigners such as Cian Healy and Robbie Henshaw.

Ireland hammered South Africa by a record 38-3 last weekend and after Fiji they take on Argentina in the last of the three-test series.

Ireland v Fiji: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Dave Kearney; Joey Carbery, Kieran Marmion; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Ultan Dillane, Devin Toner; Rhys Ruddock (c), Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Tadgh Furlong, Kieran Treadwell, CJ Stander, Luke McGrath, Ian Keatley, Robbie Henshaw.

Live coverage of Ireland v Fiji begins on Saturday on RTÉ 2 television and RTÉ Player at 4.30. Live commentary is on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport, which starts at 2.45, and you can follow all of the build-up and action on our live blog online at rté.ie/sport and on the News Now app.